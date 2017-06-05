5 June 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: CDC Incumbent Lawmakers Worry As Party's Primaries Kickoff

By Edwin G. Genoway, Jr

Monrovia — Incumbent lawmakers of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) seem to be in worry since the party came up naming committee members to conduct the primaries of the party.

Recently, incumbent lawmakers were said to be happy when the party reportedly announced that incumbent lawmakers would not go for party primary and they would be maintained as aspirants in their respective district.

The information upon getting out in the public led to the resignation of some prominent CDCians who had interest in contesting in their various districts but could not because the incumbents were said to be supported the party.

With the setting up of a committee by the party to conduct the primaries headed by the Youth League Chair Jefferson Koijee, incumbent lawmakers are expected to battle for re-election in their respective districts.

Those expected to participate in the primaries include Representatives Acarous Grey, Julius Berrien, Dr. Edward Forh, and Munah Pelham Young blood.

Others are: Dr. Bhofal Chambers, Solomon George, Gabriel Nyenkan, Saah Joseph and William Darkel, among others.

The party has requested each aspirant vying for legislative seat to pay a non-refundable fee of US$1, 250.

Like many of their colleagues from other political parties, who no longer enjoy the confidence of their constituents, the incumbent CDC lawmakers are afraid of losing the primaries.

National youth wing chair and head of the primary committee, Jefferson Koijee says each electoral district is required to provide 30 delegates while 15 will come from the national leadership of the party.

Speaking at the CDC headquarters in Monrovia, he said the primaries will be held throughout the country in four strategic zones with each zone primary to be conducted in a particular county selected by the national executive committee.

"We're conducting our primaries in a free, fair, and transparent fashion."

"We know other political parties and the National Elections Commission are going to copy same because with this process, it will give national powers to the people and the people will feel participatory and the result thereof will be respected and accepted by the people, but anything short of this, there will be foul cry and the impact of the electoral process will not be felt," he noted.

Incumbent lawmakers are said to be now lobbying to win the hearts of delegates to vote in their favor.

