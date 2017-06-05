Liberia: Prime Minister Netanyahu - Israel Coming Back to Africa

Monrovia — The Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has cautioned Heads of States and Government at the ECOWAS 51st Ordinary Summit session held at the Farmington Hotel in Harbel that there is so much that need to be done for the betterment of the people of the ECOWAS region.

High on the agenda at the meeting was political, economic and security concerns within the region.

Having slammed the rising wave of terrorism in Africa and the world, the Israeli PM said the terrorists worship death by murdering indiscriminately but added a collaborative effort can defeat them.

He called on the entire world to join forces in order to defeat terrorism.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said his presence at the 51st Ordinary Summit Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of States and Government is to initiate collaboration between Israel and the West African region in countering terrorism and improving development.

"I come here as an expression of special truth - Israel is coming back to Africa and Africa is coming back to Israel," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli Prime Minister added: "I believe in Africa, I believe in its potential; present and future. It is a continent on the rise, its people are diverse in politics, I like to strengthen our relations".

Although he is the first Israeli Prime Minister to visit Africa in a decade [that was in 2016], Netanyahu promised that it will not be another decade before an Israeli Prime Minister visits Africa again.

Explaining the similarity between Africa and Israel, he said his country and the African continent have established the striving democracy in the heart of the Middle East and developed one of the world's most dynamic economy; and became the world leader in agriculture, water and technology, security, among others.

"Today, we seek to share our experience with the government and people of Africa. ECOWAS mission is to increase peace and prosperity through Africa's vast resources", he noted.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said when he came to Africa last year, he saw passion and productivity some of whom was the power of the digital age.

He says: "Africa is seizing the future; Israel wants to seize it with you. You truly have no better partner for this mission than Israel because Israel is the world leader in technology and all areas of technology".