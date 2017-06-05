3 June 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Three Liberia Revenue Authority Auditors Caught in Criminal Solicitation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Monrovia — Three auditors of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) are being investigated by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) for their reported involvement in soliciting bribe to compromise taxes in millions of dollars.

Those arrested and poised to face criminal charges following the LACC investigation include Messrs Alexander Harris, Paul Siafa and Sidiki Kanneh.

They were arrested following a tip off that they were soliciting bribe from a tax payer, a release issued in Monrovia by the LRA said.

The three Auditors were arrested by the LACC Enforcement Unit in Monrovia on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 for alleged extortion and criminal solicitation to reduce the tax liability of a business entity, name withheld.

The Auditors who are assigned within the Large Tax Division of the LRA are said to have requested the business entity to give them US$12,000 (twelve thousand United States Dollars) in exchange for the cancelation of a tax audit bill of initially US$5m prepared by them covering the period January 1, 2011 and December 31, 2015.

The three auditors were arrested at the offices of the business entity and brought to the LACC for questioning.

Tax practitioners, in their regular stakeholders' engagement with the LRA, had complained of LRA auditors soliciting bribe and exhibiting extortionist behavior, the LRA release noted.

Tax practitioners and the general public have been requested to help the LRA fight the menace, the release stated.

Meanwhile, the LRA and the LACC have expressed thanks to the taxpayer for the collaboration.

Liberia

Musona in ,Khama Out As Warriors Regroup for Liberia Tie

Talented forward Khama Billiat has now been virtually ruled out of Zimbabwe's opening 2019 African Cup of Nations… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.