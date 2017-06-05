5 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Thousands Defect to APC in Kebbi

By Ismail Adebayo

Birnin Kebbi — It was defection galore in Kebbi State at the weekend when over 25,000 PDP stalwarts and prominent members from the 21 local government areas of the state moved to the APC.

During the defection ceremony that took place at the Main Hall of the Presidential Lodge, in Birnin Kebbi, the entire campaign machineries of former Governor Saidu Usman Dakingari and the PDP governorship candidate in the last election, Gen Bello Sarkin-Yaki, were led to the APC by their former campaign director, Ambassador Isah Argungu.

Other prominent members of the PDP who decamped from the party included the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) during the administration of Dakingari, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, former state chairman of the party, Alhaji Bello Doya, 46 ex-council chairmen, party chairmen at the various local government areas in the state from the eras of ex-Governors Adamu Aliero and Dakingari, 163 former and present members of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, special advisers, special assistants, ex sole administrators of the development areas and councilors.

Also, over 279 members of the business group and contractors under the PDP were led to the APC by Alhaji Abubakar Zauki Zuru, while Alhaji Dahiru Nayaya Ambursa led over 3,000 youths of the party to join APC.

Speaking at the occasion, representatives of different groups of the defectors said they were inspired and attracted to the APC by the various achievements recorded by the party at the state and national levels.

In his speech, the Chairman of APC in Kebbi State, Barrister Attahiru Maccido, said the defectors would be given equal opportunity.

He said: "Over 25,000 members of the PDP have decamped to the APC. Nobody will discriminate against them; they would be treated equally."

On his part, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said the change and development that was being witnessed in Kebbi State was instrumental to the gale of defections to the ruling party.

