Liberia: NCA Condemns Use of Invective By Politicians

Monrovia — The words of war between the ruling Unity Party (UP) and opposition Liberty Party (LP) is said to be depending with pro-democracy group North Central Alliance (NCA) calling on political parties and politicians to do away with invectives during the elections period.

NCA is a local political group comprises of citizens from Lofa, Bong, Nimba, Gbarpolu and Margibi counties.

The NCA described recent statement by LP political leader Cllr. Charles Brumskine against the Vice President as "out of order", noting Brumskine needs to stop disrespecting the office of the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia.

The National Secretary General of the group, L. Moses K. Kwehai, at a news conference in Monrovia said Cllr. Brumskine's statement is disrespectful to the office of the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia.

Two months ago, Cllr. Brumskine took time off to blast Vice President Joseph Boakai on his recent comment about President Ellen Sirleaf's alleged support to Liberty Party.

"I have heard this for a while from other Presidential candidates and their surrogates and even surrogates of the Vice President, but had decided not to respond, knowing that it is designed to distract [me] from the important issue of who is most prepared to lead our country.

But because such nonsense has been reiterated by a Presidential candidate, who is the sitting Vice President of the country, I now feel constrained to respond," Brumskine had said.

The political leader of the Liberty Party was responding to statement made by the VP that he (VP Boakai) heard President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is sponsoring the Liberty party.

But the North Central Alliance, a group that is noticed to be supporting the VP presidency said Cllr. Brumskine was in a total error for using such abusive language on the VP.

Kwehai said by reasons of the incessant attacks on the character and reputation of Vice President Boakai, Presidential candidate Brumskine and the Liberty Party have booth exposed themselves as political elements who want the leadership of this country at all cost.

He said at every program or platform of discussion, the Liberty Party's leadership has been bent on casting aspersions at and making mischievous insinuations against Boakai.

"The Liberty Party's leadership, with no regards for truth and tradition, lied that the Vice President increased the budget of the National Legislature as a means of increasing his salary and the salaries of Senators," he said.

He further stated that, "They have also repeatedly lied that the Vice President was corrupt and has done nothing to help the country throughout his years of service to the state."

The NCA challenges Cllr. Brumskine and his Liberty Party to come out clearly with tangible evidence to substantiate their allegations.

"The NCA believes that the Liberty Party's leadership is making these wild and unfounded accusations because they have no substantive issues to present; they have nothing tangible enough to convince the people; they have lost the rhetoric's and because their stories are not telling, they have chosen the unorthodox path by besmearing the reputation of Vice President Boakai," he averred.

The NCA called on Liberians to categorically denounce and reject Cllr. Brumskine and his Liberty Party at the polls come October 2017, saying they are uncultured, disrespectful and impolite.

"These people represent the Philistines in our body politics who present a diabolical misrepresentation of the culture and tradition of our country. Our call to the people of Liberia is driven by the fact that we believe that Cllr. Brumskine's desire for the Liberian presidency is desperate, greedy and grossly hypocritical.

This is the true character of Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine; he is a wounded lion hunting to prey on the presidency," Kwehai said.

The NCA Secretary-General further noted that Cllr. Brumskine's parochial declaration during the administration of former President Charles Taylor that in his capacity as President Pro-Tempore, he (Brumskine) was the head of the National Legislature contrary to the spirit, letter and intent of the Constitution, was a desperate expression of greed unsurpassed in the political history of Liberia.

The NCA emphasized that it will be a costly and dangerous mistake should Brumskine be elected President and is therefore admonishing Liberians to note that he is a desperate lawyer who will make a good dictator when further exposed to power, wealth and authority.