Kenya: Nurses' Strike Kicks Off as Patients Stranded in Vihiga

Photo: Benson Momanyi/Daily Nation

Nurses demonstrate in the streets of Kisii over the failure by the national and county governments to honour their collective bargaining agreement.

Nurses have boycotted work in some parts of the county to protest what they say is a breach of a collective bargaining agreement they signed with the government.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) had directed all its 45,000 members to strike starting Monday morning until the CBA is signed and implemented.

EJECTED

Services stalled in Kakamega and Vihiga counties as the health workers kept off work.

In Vihiga, all nursing services were paralysed as the caregivers met at Vihiga County Referral Hospital in Mbale and officially launched their boycott.

Patients were stranded at various health facilities, with many being caught unawares by the industrial action.

Kakamega Knun branch chairman Renson Bulunya and his Vihiga counterpart Caleb Maloba separately declared the start of the strike.

They said they want effected the CBA agreement that awarded each nurse a Sh12,000 allowance beginning January this year, an amount that was expected to rise to Sh20,000 in July.

CBA

"The government promised to sign the treaty in December last year but they have reneged on the promise," said Mr Bulunya.

Mr Maloba said the government had failed to register the CBA in court and implement it.

"County governments have reneged on this and yet the implementation span was set for March 2. This is June, three months later. We will only resume duty after the CBA is implemented."

In Kakamega County, doctors were forced to work with pharmacists as they struggled to attend to patients.

The striking workers kicked out student nurses attached to Kakamega General Hospital in a bid to make their grievances heard.

One of the patients at Kakamega General Hospital, Nancy Soita, had brought her 10-year-old son for treatment.

BROKEN LEG

The child had a broken leg.

"I have had to help the doctor apply a plaster on my son's leg because nurses are not working," she told the Nation.

In Kisii, the caregivers took to the streets of Kisii town to demand action from the county government.

But the job boycott failed to take off Mombasa and Nyeri.

Knun's Mombasa branch officials held a series of meetings but services delivery went on smoothly in hospitals.

A spot check by the Nation at Coast Provincial General Hospital found patients and their relatives waiting to be attended to.

EJECTED

But Ms Esther Mkai, who visited the facility at around 7am, said her patient had not attended to and instead issued with a discharge note.

"My patient is at ward eight. I went there early only for her to give me a note," she said.

"The nurses in charge were asking people to leave. We are wondering where we are going to them because they are forcing us out and my patient is yet to recover."

But speaking in a briefing at Public Health Department offices in Mwembe-Tayari, Health Executive Binti Omar said they were not aware of patients being evicted from the hospital.

STATEMENT

"The union in Mombasa has not issued any statement informing their nurses not to go to work," he said.

"What we know is that nurses in all our hospitals are at their stations."

In Nyeri, operations went on as usual at Nyeri Referral Hospital, with new patients being admitted

But Knun branch secretary Beatrice Nduati insists they are on strike.

More follows.