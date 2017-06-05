Sudan: Ministry of Minerals Asks Canada to Assist in Finding Alternatives for Gold Extraction

Khartoum — The Minister of Minerals Prof. Hashem Ali Salem has asked the Canadian government to help resolve a number of pressing issues including alternatives to mercury using in gold extraction in traditional mining field.

The minister stressed, in a press statement after his meeting with the Canadian ambassador Sunday, that the Sudan needs Canada help in importing modern equipment used in the Sudanese factories as well as its help to extract other minerals in order not to rely on gold metal only because Sudan enjoys more than 30 minerals other than gold, pointing out that the quantities extracted from other metals are small, (So we want to find new technical alternatives to increase production in other minerals), he said.

"We want to manufacture our metals until we stand on our feet and establish a sound foundation for the next stage," he added.

For his part, the Canadian Ambassador to Sudan Salahuddin bin Dawood described the Ministry of Minerals as a key ministry, which contributes greatly to the improvement of Sudan economy, pledging to work hard to help the ministry in the issues raised at the joint meeting, referring that Canada and Sudan reached the stage of work hand in hand in the field of minerals, revealing that a forum brings together Sudanese businessmen and companies with their counterparts in the Canadian side will be organized during October in Canada, with the intention of establishing large investments between the two sides.