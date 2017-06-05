Sudan: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Comments On Recent Troika Statement

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday issued a statement commenting on the statement issued earlier by the Troika and EU group in the Sudan, referring to the criminal attacks committed by the Mini Arco Minawi rebel Movement in Darfur.

The statement said Mini Arco Minawi rebel group initiated the aggression in Darfur with the view to renew the clashes in Darfur via two fronts, crossing the border from South Sudan and from Libya in a desperate attempt to re-sow seeds of conflict in Darfur which witnessed peace, security and stability, as testified by International Envoys from the UN and the African union.

The statement pointed out that the Sudanese People Armed Forces repulsed that deliberate attack and were able to defeat the remnants of the rebels in the way announced at the time.

It stressed that as a consequence this aggression, the full responsibility for revival engagements anew in Darfur falls with the Mini Arko Minawi rebel movement which has rejected negotiation and dialogue option and turned down all initiatives that call for cessation hostilities and for the reconstruction and for finding an all-inclusive political settlement in the region.

The statement said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while reaffirming the full commitment of the Government of National Accord to the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities and to the to dialogue as the best means for achieving comprehensive peace, stresses that what the Armed Forces and other Military and Security bodies have done to defeat the flagrant aggression by the Mini Arko Minawi rebel movement, is but exercising their full right and duty in self-defense and in restoration of security and stability in Darfur.

The statement said the government of the Sudan calls on the Troika States and the EU and the International Community to exercise more pressure on the armed rebel movements to opt for peace and for negotiated settlement and to respond positively to the International and Regional Initiatives that support the Sudan government efforts seeking to achieve comprehensive peace via peaceful means.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the statement said, calls on the Troika to continue their support for efforts of the Government of National Accord on rehabilitation and development of Darfur region.