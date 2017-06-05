4 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Khartoum Condemns Terrorist Attack in the British Capital

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday issued a statement condemning the terrorist attacks that occurred in London on Saturday and which claimed the lives of innocent civilians and left many others injured, in a crime contradicting all human values.

The Ministry expressed in the statement Sudan's condolences to the families of the victims, its sympathy with the injured and with the British people and with friendly government.

The Ministry's statement expressed Sudan's full solidarity, support and backing for the UK government and renewed Sudan call to the international community to intensify effort and cooperation in face of all forms of terrorist and criminal activities.

Sudan

Citizens Form 'Cholera Aid Teams' As Govt. Remains Silent

As the Sudanese government is still silent about the cholera epidemic hitting many parts of the country, people are… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.