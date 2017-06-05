Sudan: Khartoum Condemns Terrorist Attack in the British Capital

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday issued a statement condemning the terrorist attacks that occurred in London on Saturday and which claimed the lives of innocent civilians and left many others injured, in a crime contradicting all human values.

The Ministry expressed in the statement Sudan's condolences to the families of the victims, its sympathy with the injured and with the British people and with friendly government.

The Ministry's statement expressed Sudan's full solidarity, support and backing for the UK government and renewed Sudan call to the international community to intensify effort and cooperation in face of all forms of terrorist and criminal activities.