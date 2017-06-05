Sudan: Workshop On Sudanese Civil Components of the EASF

As the Sudanese government is still silent about the cholera epidemic hitting many parts of the country, people are… Read more »

Khartoum — A workshop on the Sudanese Civil Components for the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) for verification and adoption of database for the members who are trained will be held tomorrow at the ministry of Foreign Affairs in Khartoum. The workshop will also be addressed by the Head of the civil component in east Africa.

