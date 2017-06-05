Sudan: SPLM-N Condemns Militia Attack On South Kordofan Herders

Heiban — The Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) has condemned the attacks by elements of the paramilitary Popular Defence Forces on Nuba herders in in South Kordofan on Thursday.

In a statement on Saturday, Jatigo Amoja Dalman, Spokesman for the SPLM-N controlled areas in the Nuba Mountains said that the attack claimed at least two lives.

"A number of Popular Defence Forces armed with machine guns and RPGs moved from their base in Talodi on Thursday, and attacked a group of herders on the outskirts of Kalkada village in Heiban locality," he stated.

They shot dead Abdelrahman Saleh (32) and Diktor Ali (31), before they robbed the herders of their more than 150 cows.

He denounced the attack in particular as it happened "during the holy month of Ramadan".