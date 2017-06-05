5 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: One Dead, Several Injured in Kismayo Grenade Explosion

At least one person was killed, and scores were wounded in a deadly grenade blast targeted a Police station in the southern port town of Kismayo on Monday morning, officials said.

The explosion ripped through the central Police headquarters, and killed a policeman.

Al shabaab claimed credit for the attack, saying the bomb has killed 5, and wounded 21 Police force members, according to a statement posted on the group's Online media outlets.

The statement read the attack was targeted Police soldiers prepared to beef up Kismayo security ahead of Somali President's arrival in the port town on Tuesday.

Kismayo has been relatively calm in the past months, after Jubbaland forces tightened security in the city, which once served as Al shabaab base before it fell to KDF in late 2012.

