5 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Former Hodon DC Survives Assassination Attempt

Former Hodon district commissioner Ahmed Salad Ibrahim, has narrowly survived an overnight bid on his life after a grenade bomb was hurled at his residence in Mogadishu.

Al shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack on the DC's residence.

Witnesses said the assailants fled the scene, shortly before the arrival of the security forces who carried out a manhunt for the suspects. No casualties reported as result of the attack.

Mogadishu saw surge in attacks and targeted assassinations in the past few months, as the Militant group Al shabaab is stepping up its insurgency to topple the UN backed government.

