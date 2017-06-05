5 June 2017

Somalia: Two Dead, Five Wounded in Inter-Clan Clash

At least two people were killed, and more than five others wounded in a heavy inter-clan fighting at a small rural settlement near Galkayo, the regional capital of Mudug province.

Residents said the Fighting broke out between two sub-clans over grazing pasture and water at Saaho village, about 90Km away from Galkayo city, the regional capital of Mudug region.

The battle forced hundreds of of families to displace from their houses in village due to the escalating clan violence. Puntland accused clan militia from Galmudug of attacking the area.

Galmudug state is yet to release its own statement, in relation to the Puntland accusation.

Local elders were reported to have began an effort to de-escalate the tension, and bring an end to the fight which comes days after Galmudug and Puntland signed peace deal in Adado.

