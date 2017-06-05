4 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Parliament to Hear to Statements of Social and Cultural Development Sector

Khartoum — The National Assembly will hear, in its session, tomorrow, Monday, to the statements of the ministries of social and cultural development on the performance of these ministries during the first quarter of the year 2017.

The statements will be delivered by Ministers of Health, labor and Administrative Reform, Youth and sports and communications and Information Technology.

The MPs will hear on Tuesday, to statements of Government and Management sector on the performance of the related ministries.

