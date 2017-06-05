Sudan: First Vice-President Informed On Arrangements for Holding Meeting of High Committee for Strategic Planning

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has got acquainted with arrangements for convocation of meeting of the High Committee for Strategic Planning tomorrow, Monday, in the Republican Palace,, under chairmanship of President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir.

This came when the First Vice-President met at his office at the Council of Ministers, the Secretary-General of the National Council for Strategic Planning, Dr Abbas Koraina.

Dr Koraina said in press statements after the meeting that the meeting tackled the overall vision of the third plan 2017-2020 which included the national and societal dialogues , state reform program and assessment and evaluation of decentralized government, disclosing that the tomorrow meeting would approve this plan to be the governed programe for state performance during the coming stage.

He added the plan has presented to 20 research centers and universities , indicating that the First Vice-President has given directive for making further studies to some issues of the plan.