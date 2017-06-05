4 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ministers Attend Launching of Distribution of Ramadan Food Provision Among Syrians and Yemeni Nationals in Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The State Minister for Social Development, Ibrahim Adam Ibrahim, has commended the role played by the Islamic international Organization at the Islamic league in the field of charity in the Sudan, saying such actions should be encouraged by the state and that local communities should be spurred to join in action.

The state minister has pointed out to the distribution of food provisions for the month of Ramadan as carried out by the organization to the Yemeni and Syrian nationals currently in Sudan.

Dr. Amal Al Bakri al Bili, the Minister for Social Development in Khartoum State has meanwhile expressed her happiness to see such an act of benevolence spurred by Saudi communities, saying it comes within the context of the 100 thousand families targeted by the Ministry and which also include release of some inmates

Sheikh Hamid Bin Attig Riffaie, the Director of the organization, said they were used to this work for the last twenty years, saying the purse will cover 20 thousand beneficiaries.

Sudan

Citizens Form 'Cholera Aid Teams' As Govt. Remains Silent

As the Sudanese government is still silent about the cholera epidemic hitting many parts of the country, people are… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.