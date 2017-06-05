Sudan: Ministers Attend Launching of Distribution of Ramadan Food Provision Among Syrians and Yemeni Nationals in Sudan

Khartoum — The State Minister for Social Development, Ibrahim Adam Ibrahim, has commended the role played by the Islamic international Organization at the Islamic league in the field of charity in the Sudan, saying such actions should be encouraged by the state and that local communities should be spurred to join in action.

The state minister has pointed out to the distribution of food provisions for the month of Ramadan as carried out by the organization to the Yemeni and Syrian nationals currently in Sudan.

Dr. Amal Al Bakri al Bili, the Minister for Social Development in Khartoum State has meanwhile expressed her happiness to see such an act of benevolence spurred by Saudi communities, saying it comes within the context of the 100 thousand families targeted by the Ministry and which also include release of some inmates

Sheikh Hamid Bin Attig Riffaie, the Director of the organization, said they were used to this work for the last twenty years, saying the purse will cover 20 thousand beneficiaries.