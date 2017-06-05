Sudan: Minister - Rehabilitation of Atbara - Port Sudan Railway Will Complete By the End of June

Khartoum — The Minister of Transport, Roads and Bridges Engineer Makkawi Mohamed Awad has asserted completion of the works of renovation and rehabilitation of the main railway line of Atbara - Port Sudan at 96.5%, expecting it to be finished by the end of June.

The minister pointed, when he presented a report on the performance of his ministry in the first quarter of 2017 before the parliament recently, to the outset of a project for renovating 7 US machines, expecting them three of them to enter in July.

Engineer Awad pointed to the regularity of the passenger train roving and the increase of passengers on board at an increase of 8% over the same period last year, pointing to the commencement of the procedures for the issuance of the letter of guarantee from the Central Bank of Sudan to the Eastern train through an agreement with the American General Electric Company for sending technical team to inspect the 25 damaged machines in Atbara 25, referring to the adoption of the final design of the Gezira train and starting of its manufacturing.