Sudan: CBOs Announces Continuity of Foreign Exchange Provision

Khartoum — The Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) has reiterated supply of foreign exchange in a number of banks and exchange offices to meet the needs of citizens for treatment and Umrah.

The Director of the General Department of Financial Markets at the CBOS Mahmoud Zakaria said, in a press release, that the central bank continues in providing foreign exchange for tourism, Umrah or treatment abroad.

He said that CBOS had not stopped pumping foreign currency for these purposes, adding that the funds are available at Tadamon Islamic Bank, Animal Resources Bank, Al-Shamal Islamic Bank, Sudanese Islamic Bank, Farmers' Commercial Bank and Al-Nilein Bank. That is in addition to the provision of foreign currencies through the exchange offices.