4 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir to Chair the National Council for Strategic Planning Meeting Monday

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir will chair on Monday, in the Republican Place, meeting of the National Council for Strategic Planning.

The meeting will approve the third plan 2017-2020, which includes national and societal dialogues, state reform program and assessment and evaluation of decentralized government experiment to be the governing program for performance of government during the coming stage.

The Council membership includes deputies and assistants of the President, governors of states, federal ministers, state ministers, undersecretaries of ministries, general directors, national persons, private sector, civil society organizations, Islamic and Christian scholars , political parties and other components of Sudanese society.

