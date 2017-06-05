Sudan: Govt and Technical Committee Reviews Performance Reports of Some Ministries

Khartoum — The Technical Committee of the Government and Management Sector chaired by the Undersecretary of the Presidency, Tariq Haj Ali reviewed in its regular meeting, Sunday, the reports of performance of the ministries of Presidency of Council of Ministers, Justice and Foreign Affairs for the first Quarter of the year 2017 in accordance with the State Reform Program.

The Report of the Ministry of Justice has showed the necessity for implementation of law, promotion of the legal services and improvement of performance while, the Foreign Ministry Report has pinpointed the importance of adoption of foreign policy based on mutual interests of Sudan's joint regional and international foreign relations to realize peace and development.