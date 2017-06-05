Liberia: KCMC Offers Free Medical Care

More than 6000 residents from 18 communities in Bopulu District, Gbarpolu County have benefited from a weeklong free healthcare delivery service provided by a team of medical practitioners from the Kingdom Care Medical Center Mobile Clinic (KCMC) in Monrovia.

The KCMC free Health Care Delivery Services started on May 25, and ended on Thursday, June 1, 2017 in Bomboma Town, Bopulu District, Gbarpolu.The initiative was funded by the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), according to the head of KCMC, Dr. Martha Zarway.

The 18 communities include, Daniel Farm, Kenned Town, Kissi Town, Kamas Town, David's Town, Compounsu Junction, and Gbarma Town, respectively.Other benefiting communities are Henry's Town, Sabamas Town, Darrisly Town, Dulula, Yalayema, MadinaJuction and Bomboma, among others.

Over 400 residents from those various communities including elders and local authorities of Bopulu District turned out in Bomboma Town for the first day of the treatment.

They were overwhelmed with joy at the presence of the nurses and doctor, and accorded them a stirring traditional welcome.

In his welcome remarks in Bomboma Town, chief elder VanieDannah said that they were pleased with the chance to access free medical services for the first time since their town was established.

Mr. Dannah told the KCMC medical practitioners that their presence in the area was a true sign of love for them as it brought curative for them."We are therefore very thankful to you for choosing our District, for the free healthcare delivery service", says the chief elder.

He disclosed that health services in the town are scarce as there was no clinic in ther, so they were finding it very difficult to travel to Bopulu City for treatment. He however introduced a man call Mohammed Nye whom he said was the only medical practitioner in the town that were providing medical treatment to sick people in Bomboma and nearby villages.

"Many times in this our Town it is difficult for our wives and children to get adequate health care," he mentioned.In a brief interview, the general Town Chief of BombomaMr.AaronFahn, lauded the KCMC for the kind gesture and used the occasion to call on government to improve health care delivery services in the district.

He stresses that with good health, citizens could work more efficiently to improve their lives, while commend KCMC for identifying with his people. Giving an overview of their activities, Dr. Zarway, stated that the health care delivery service was intended to fulfill social corporate responsibilities of both NOCAL and his institution.

She said her institution was collaborating with NOCAL to ensure that Liberians mainly those in rural parts of the country access free treatment. According to Dr. Zarway medical circumstances such as pregnancy, anemia, malaria, bronchopneumonia, hypertension and others were considered for treatment at the various centers.