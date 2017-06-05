Liberia: Africa's Economic Development Champion

Mr. David F. Williams, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Port Authority of Liberia is engaging- can-do Executive with proven track record.He has the ability to engage business partners to advance organizational advocacy and interests, committed to ensuring that the ports of Liberia provide high quality and responsive services, sustainable development in infrastructure, and maintenance and operations of the seaport sector in Liberia--to achieve a premier port status in West and Central Africa " -A L M.

National Port Authority Managing Director Hon. David Williams is being featured in the May, 2017 edition of the AFRICAN LEADERSHIP MAGAZINE, as 'Africa's Economic Development Champion'.

The AFRICAN LEADERSHIP MAGAZINE, a publication of African Leadership (UK) Limited profiled the NPA boss as a result of his ability to engage business partners to advance organizational advocacy and interests, committed to ensuring that the ports of Liberia provide high quality and responsive services, sustainable development in infrastructure, maintenance and operations of the seaport sector in Liberia.

It followed the conferral of one of the highest honors , the African Business Excellence Award under the African Public Service Leadership Award Category on the NPA Chief at the just ended UK Africa Business and Investment Forum in London.

The forum was held under the theme: UK-Africa Trade & Investment relations in Disruptive time" with Over 250 world business leaders, investors, heads of Cooperate agencies , government ministries and private institutions from different countries in attendance.

The NPA boss told the forum that Liberia's disruptive time can be traced to the fourteen years civil unrest that ruined the Country's infrastructural. Indicating further that the Ebola onslaught in 2014 resulted to a declined in GDP from 8.7% to 0.7%. And the global downtown in commodity prices i.e iron ore and rubber. He however said in spite of those challenging moments, the economic outlook of Liberia is positive with greater prospects.

He explained that the economy is expected to rebound slightly around 3.0% at the end of 2017 buoyed by further expansion in commercial gold production and continued growth in the agriculture sector.

Over the medium term (2018-2022), Liberia's economic growth is expected to be stabilized at 6.0% . Says Mr. Williams. The NPA Managing Director, used the occasion to convey Liberia's success story under the administration of H.E Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and encouraged delegates at the forum to consider visiting Libera for investment opportunities. Noting that the country is stable and peaceful for potential economic activities including port operations .

According to the magazine's Advisory Board, the forum and award celebrate outstanding business leaders and institutions in Africa, particularly those who have contributed to the continent's growth and development.

Mr. Williams' leadership has transformed the NPA to be regarded as the gateway to Liberia, for which he is being recognized by the magazine. Hehas overseen the transformation of the Liberian Seaport sector: Dredging of the entrance channel and harbor basin of the Freeport to make way for larger vessels; Installation of Aids To Navigation leading to a - 24 hour operations and increased in vessel turnaround time ;rigid pavement of a 2.63 kilometers of roads ❨sidewalks, streetlights and drainages❩ outside the APM Terminals Concession area at the Freeport of Monrovia.

Mr Williams is also Providing oversight over the APM Terminals Phase two (2 )Yard development project ;started the process of building a Corporate Headquarters ;eencouraged Public Private Partnership consistent with GOL's policy direction, for the rehabilitation and development of the ports of Buchan and the port of Greenville ; ppurchased and deployed Marine Crafts (Tug Boats and Patrol, Pilot Boat through the Kuwaiti loan ) as well as - handling equipment including - reach stacker, forklift and log loaders at the Port of Greenville ; while the rehabilitation of the Port of Harper is under way .