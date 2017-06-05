West Africa: Ellen Cites Successes At Ecowas

Outgoing ECOWAS chair Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf says in the area of democracy, her leadership at the regional bloc recorded two successful gains which include peaceful transitions through elections in Ghana and Capo Verde.

She says upon assuming the leadership of ECOWAS, she prioritized four point agenda including consolidation of democracy, strengthening of peace and security, improving financial stability and promoting institutional reform including review and restructuring of community institutions and the promotion of regional integration through agriculture, among others.

Mrs. Sirleaf says it took the sacrifices and solidarity of members ofthe Community to bring the organization to this day, while recallingECOWAS' success in bringing to reality a peaceful transition of power inthe Gambia with the able leadership of ECOWAS mediators led byNigeria's MuhammaduBuhari.

She says this was accomplished through several diplomatic andmediatory missions by the mediatory team - Nigeria, Ghana, SierraLeone and Liberia. Madam Sirleaf also recalled the pivotal rolesplayed by Senegal, Guinea and Mauritania.

"This success proves full solidarity and firm resolve by all of you toimplement the decisions ... taken at the 50th Summit", Madam Sirleafsays. In a similar manner, she says diplomatic and mediatory missionshave taken place in the Guinea Bissau under the leadership of Guinea'sPresident Alpha Conde as mediator.

Though she says the results are yet to be achieved due to thedeteriorating political environment in the country, Mrs. Sirlealf,however, suggests that it is important that the mediation effort continue and similar solidarity and resolve is made to ensure that thedecisions of the Authority are held in the interest of peace anddemocracy.

She acknowledged that these achievements could not have been madepossible without the support and collaboration of the African Union,United Nations, European Union as well as other friendly bilateral partners outside the region.

Mrs. Sirleaf says in the absence of peace, there can be no development. She has commended the joint efforts of Nigeria, Mali, BukinaFasso and Cote d Ivoire in degrading the capability of Boko Haram that has caused so much trouble in the area.