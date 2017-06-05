Liberia: Crowd Politics

Liberty Party Standard Bearer, Cllr. Charles Walker appears to be making some gains in terms of winning eligible voters and supporters to his side ahead of the October polls. Thousands of citizens over the weekend 3 June converged at Gbarnga Stadium in Bong County, believed to be stronghold of the vice standard bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change, Senator Jewel Howard Taylor, and pledged support for the Presidential bid of Cllr. Brumskine.

"Bongese", as they are affectionately called, dressed up in a white T-shirt with Liberty Party's official logo also in green and white, taking the streets of Gbarnga in total jubilation, as they danced and sang, pledging support to the LP.

They could not hold back their feelings about the political leader, who is in his third bid for the presidency, describing Brumskine as the only beacon of hope and the only man in contemporary time that can change the governing politics for developmental progress.

Speaking further about their desire for the Liberty Party, Mr. Edward Emmanuel Gboe, a representative aspirant for Bong County Electoral District#3 notes that the party over the years has demonstrated to be a responsible and respected political organization thru its constructive engagement with the current administration.

Mr. Gboe continues that the people of Bong County believe that the platform of Liberty Party is collective with the single agenda of reconciliation, reform, recovery and development.

Brumskine, in return, stresses that it's time for regime change here, noting that change is achievable under a Liberty Party-led administration. He continues that the only local government hospital is allocated US$300,000 while lawmakers from the county earn hundreds of thousands in salary and benefits under the guise of being senior officials of government.

He vows to make drastic cuts in "unnecessary" budgetary allocations for lawmakers and policymakers if elected, to divert same to Education and Health that will have direct impact on the lives of Liberians.