5 June 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Crowd Politics

Tagged:

Related Topics

By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor

Liberty Party Standard Bearer, Cllr. Charles Walker appears to be making some gains in terms of winning eligible voters and supporters to his side ahead of the October polls. Thousands of citizens over the weekend 3 June converged at Gbarnga Stadium in Bong County, believed to be stronghold of the vice standard bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change, Senator Jewel Howard Taylor, and pledged support for the Presidential bid of Cllr. Brumskine.

"Bongese", as they are affectionately called, dressed up in a white T-shirt with Liberty Party's official logo also in green and white, taking the streets of Gbarnga in total jubilation, as they danced and sang, pledging support to the LP.

They could not hold back their feelings about the political leader, who is in his third bid for the presidency, describing Brumskine as the only beacon of hope and the only man in contemporary time that can change the governing politics for developmental progress.

Speaking further about their desire for the Liberty Party, Mr. Edward Emmanuel Gboe, a representative aspirant for Bong County Electoral District#3 notes that the party over the years has demonstrated to be a responsible and respected political organization thru its constructive engagement with the current administration.

Mr. Gboe continues that the people of Bong County believe that the platform of Liberty Party is collective with the single agenda of reconciliation, reform, recovery and development.

Brumskine, in return, stresses that it's time for regime change here, noting that change is achievable under a Liberty Party-led administration. He continues that the only local government hospital is allocated US$300,000 while lawmakers from the county earn hundreds of thousands in salary and benefits under the guise of being senior officials of government.

He vows to make drastic cuts in "unnecessary" budgetary allocations for lawmakers and policymakers if elected, to divert same to Education and Health that will have direct impact on the lives of Liberians.

Liberia

ANC, Others Commit to Violence-Free Elections

Twenty-two (22) political parties that recently took part in the National Elections Commission (NEC)-organized… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.