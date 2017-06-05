5 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Waiguru, Supporters Petition Court to Free Her of 'Unfit to Hold Public Office' Tag

By Racheal Mburu

Nairobi — Over 100 voters from Kirinyaga County have filed a case seeking to stop the implementation of a Public Accounts Committee report on the National Youth Service scam in relation to gubernatorial aspirant Ann Waiguru.

At the conclusion of its probe into the loss of hundreds of millions of shillings at the NYS, PAC recommended that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission conduct a lifestyle audit into Waiguru and if found guilty of malfeasance, be barred from holding public office.

The plaintiffs want the recommendations on the same stayed on grounds that if upheld by EACC, their right to chose a leader of their choice will be prejudiced. "Petitioners are apprehensive Waiguru's ethical fitness to contest for the seat may be based on the PAC's report which is erroneous, unlawful and offending," they state.

The aggrieved voters have accused the National Assembly committee of failing to take into account all the relevant factors before recommending that she be barred from holding public office.

According to the Kirinyaga residents, the Nicholas Gumbo led committee acted unlawfully by failing to afford the former CS an opportunity to cross-examine witnesses who implicated her.

Waiguru has separately filed a similar case contesting PAC's recommendations citing contravention of her constitutional rights.

