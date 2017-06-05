Zimbabwe: Mugabe Chides His Bed-Hopping Lieutenants

President Robert Mugabe has scolded his lieutenants for alleged loose morals he said were destroying families, causing suffering among children and often leading to HIV related deaths.

The Zimbabwean leader was addressing party followers at a youth rally in Marondera on Friday.

President Mugabe said he knew of a handful of politicians in his government who have divorced once or twice, going on to marry new partners.

"If you also look in my cabinet, the men that I have; when I sit down and think about those who have divorced, I am reminded of that they have divorced once, twice while some now have what they call a small house.

"This is embarrassing. It does not bring any dignity," President Mugabe said to wild laughter from Zanu PF supporters.

"If you are in the habit of wedding one wife, divorcing and moving to the other, you now have two families; one from the divorced wife and the other from the current wife.

"And you find when children grow up, there would be a lot of tension, they despise each other."

Mugabe said politicians should leave the habit to traditional chiefs who have shown over the years they can manage polygamous relationships.

While he did not mention any names, politicians who quickly come to mind involve Matebeleland North provincial affairs minister Cain Mathema (70) who recently married a 23-year-old former attaché in his office.

She became his third wife, having dumped his first wife for his then 20-year-old maid he later dumped for the Midlands State University graduate.

Home affairs minister Ignatius Chombo

Current Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo has had a messy divorce with his wife leaving the couple to tussle for their massive estate involving expensive cars, residential stands and companies.

Although losing his first two wives in 2001 and 2004 through death, former Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Stan Mudenge died at 71 in 2012 also leaving his third wife who was 22-year-old.

President Mugabe is also not any holier either after he started having a relationship with his then typist, Grace whom he later married after the death of his first wife Sally in 1992.

In his address on Friday, Mugabe urged unmarried party youths to shun promiscuity.

"You can never finish all the girls. Zimbabwe is renowned for having a lot of beautiful girls, beautiful woman. Now you cannot move from one woman to the other.

"We lost a lot through this disease (HIV/Aids)," he said.