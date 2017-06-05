Sierra Leone to Strengthen Relations

The French Ambassador to Sierra Leone resident in Conakry, Guinea, Jean-Marc Grosgurin, last Thursday 1st June expressed firm commitment to further consolidate bilateral relations with Sierra Leone.

He made the declaration during a courtesy visit to President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at State House in Freetown. Ambassador Jean-Marc Grosgurin disclosed that he was in the country to explore avenues to enhance cooperation following his second visit to Sierra Leone preceded by meetings with a number of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to identify their areas of interventions.

He informed President Koroma about the proposed joint naval exercise by the French, Sierra Leone and Guinean navies in Conakry where each country will be represented by forty personnel. Ambassador Grosgurin said they are looking at possibilities for the opening of more French companies and businesses in Sierra Leone and that French companies need to diversify their interventions and attract more investment to Sierra Leone.

On diplomatic ties and the consolidation of bilateral relations, the ambassador reported that the French government wholeheartedly welcomed the re-opening of Sierra Leone's Embassy in Paris, underscoring the significance of strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Koroma recalled the fantastic relations between the two countries since independence with ambassadors in both countries. He vividly reflected on the involvement of French experts in the commencement of water projects in the country.

The Head of State informed Ambassador Grosgurin about the warm hospitality tourists were receiving when the country's tourism was at its peak, adding that Mammy Yoko was run by the French. He therefore welcomed interventions in tourism and diplomacy.

The president also gave a nod to the proposed joint military exercise as security issues were no longer limited to a single state. He stressed the need for cultural exchange between the two countries, saying that government was committed towards making the business environment friendly. He congratulated President Emmanuel Macron on his recent elections victory.