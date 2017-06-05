Kenya: Presidential Candidates to Get State Security

The eight presidential candidates and their running mates are finally set to get State security after the electoral commission formally cleared them to run for the top seat come August 8.

On Saturday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission said that it had officially written to the Inspector General of Police notifying him of the clearance of the eight candidates and their running mates and the need for them to be given State security.

"The chairman has written to the IG on the matter. I guess it is a process being effected," IEBC Communications Manager Andrew Limo told the Nation.

Mr Chebukati was following up on resolutions of a meeting held last Tuesday between officials of the electoral commission and top police bosses which agreed that IEBC formally writes to the IG Joseph Boinnet notifying him of the candidates who had been cleared to run for the presidency and their running mates so that they could be accorded State security.

"The position agreed upon was that the IEBC chairman formally writes to the IG," said a top security official who sat through the meeting.

Mr Boinnet was, however, cagey on the matter. He said the police force would enforce the law as required.

"We shall comply with the law and have already made plans to provide that cover at the appropriate levels," he said in a text message.

TOP SEAT

The eight candidates cleared by the electoral body to run for the top seat are President Kenyatta who is seeking re-election on his Jubilee Party ticket, National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga, Cyrus Jirongo (United Democratic Party), Ekuru Aukot (Thirdway Alliance), Michael Wainaina (Independent) and Japhet Kaluyu (Independent).

Others are Mohamed Abduba Dida (Alliance for Real Change) and Joe Nyagah (Independent).

Mr Nyagah confirmed that he had not been given the State security as were some of his opponents in the presidential race.

"There is a procedure for that. The procedure is that one has to formally apply to the IG (Inspector General of Police). I haven't formally written to the IG for the security but I will do so on Monday," he told the Nation.

"Two of my colleagues have also asked me why they have not gotten State security and I have told them that the procedure is for them to write to the IG requesting for it," he said.

CONSTITUTION'S CLAUSE

The practice of State security being accorded to the presidential candidates is premised on a clause in the Constitution stating that a presidential election shall be postponed in the event of the death of one of the candidates or their running mates in the period leading to the election.

Clause 138 (8) (b) of the Constitution says: "A presidential election shall be cancelled and a new election held if a candidate for election as President or Deputy President dies on or before the scheduled election date".

Clause 138(9) of the Constitution explains that a new presidential election under clause (8) shall be held within 60 days after the date set for the previous election.