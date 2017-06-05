Kenyan Film Shortlisted for Funding at Durban International Film Festival

A Kenyan film has been shortlisted among 12 films from across Africa to be funded at this year's Durban International Film Festival (DIFF), in South Africa.

The film, An African Tale, was selected in the fiction category which beat hundreds of other submitted entries from across Africa.

An epic saga set in 1800's East Africa, it will star Kenyans, Tanzanians and Ugandans and was produced by Shirleen Wangari and directed by Gilbert Lukalia.

Speaking to Artscene, Ms Wangari said the inspiration of the film comes from Shaka Zulu and that it had been three years in the making.

"My project, a feature film set in 1800's East Africa, got selected from Kenya... it's a pretty big deal for me," she said.

The saga revolves around a young man named Sajim. Despite his lack of dowry, Sajim goes to great lengths to try and secure his marriage to the love of his life, Mila.

Sajim and his best friend, Njano, try to procure enough money for the dowry and beat the chief, who's also interested in marrying her, in paying for Mila's hand in marriage. In the process of raiding cows, he meets a beautiful girl named Nana, from another village. But true to his vow to pay Mila's dowry, he goes back home in time for the wedding. Mila is forbidden to marry Sajim by her mother, despite the dowry and because of secrets kept by Mama Mila, Mama Sajim and a medicine woman. The two love-stricken young adults find themselves in the arms of others suitors but fate tries one more time to pull them back together.

Wangari will be departing for South Africa to attend the event which kicks off on July 14 and continues up to 18th. "My plan is to go to SA and pitch my idea to get funding and try and put the Kenyan film industry on the map, South Africa and Nollywood are huge but where is Kenya?" she lamented.

An official selection of 12 African projects under development have been picked to participate in this year's finance forum. Projects will be afforded the opportunity to present to potential co-producers, sales agents, broadcasters and film funders.

Two documentaries from Kenya were also selected, Better Sundays, produced by Kelvin Kimathi and directed by Lydia Mata. Uasi, produced by Matrid Nyagah and Linda Ogeda and directed by Soko Sam will also be seeking funding.