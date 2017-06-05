Photo: Acie Lumumba/Facebook

Mugabe's nephew, Youth and Empowerment Minister Patrick Zhuwao.

Youth and empowerment minister Patrick Zhuwao has said the government is acting like a negligent father to young people by failing to recognise their talents.

Speaking during a meeting hosted by alumnae of the United States' Young African Leaders Initiative, the minister said he was embarrassed that Zimbabwe's talent is always being unleashed by foreign actors.

"This American programme embarrasses me and is embarrassing to most African leaders too because it is a programme that identifies with the very best of Zimbabwean and African young people and we are not doing it," he said on Saturday addressing participants at Meikles in Harare.

"So, the first thing I want to do is to apologise on behalf of government for not identifying you.

"I was first here (Meikles garden) at the invitation of a Nigerian guy who is managing director of Total to be guest of honour at Total start up competition about two years ago.

"Again, I was embarrassed that a Nigerian who works for a French company is inviting me to introduce me to talented Zimbabweans. "

The minister said government is trying address the gap through programmes being implemented by Zimbabwe Youth Council and National Indigenisation and Economic Board.

However, the department's bureaucrats been associated with corruption scandals and its programmes have criticised for funding patronage in the ruling party.

Meanwhile, tourism minister Walter Mzembi praised the US programme which has also benefited him together with over five other cabinet ministers, a number of legislators and civil society leaders.

"It is answering to some of our continental visions around harnessing the demographic dividend and investing in youths," he said.

At least 12 million people are estimated to be joining the young people's (15 to 34) pool every year in Africa. Young people constitute 60 percent of Zimbabwe's population.

"And these young people are literate. The more the group grows and we are unable to match the growth, it can be exasperating and they can be a source of instability in the future," Mzembi said.

Africa needs to create at least 20 million new jobs every year, according to Sustainable Development Goals targets. However, countries continue to cite investment challenges.

MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa said the programme was very critical in harnessing the young people energies for the continent's development.

"Young people must not wait for an invitation because it will never come from the older generation. If anything, they can only expect to be undermined in terms of their role and significance.

"If you can't run for office at least run the office, elect leaders and make them account and answer to you," said Chamisa.

The programme has benefitted hundreds of Zimbabweans since its inception about three years ago.