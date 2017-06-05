Zimbabwe: Zvasiya Back in Warriors' Squad

Dynamos defender Lincoln Zvasiya has been called by Warriors head coach Norman Mapeza to beef up his squad ahead of Zimbabwe's 2019 Nations Cup qualifier against Liberia at the giant National Sports Stadium on 11 June.

Since the start of the season, Zvasiya has been a permanent feature at the heart of Dembare partnering Ocean Mushure, Elisha Muroiwa and Peace Makaha.

Zvasiya, whose carrier had hit a rough patch after being dumped by Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa, has been given a new lease of life by the Harare giants and he has, so far, not disappointed.

Acting Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare said the roping in of the former Harare city and ZPC Kariba defender will "bolster our defence as well as (ensure we) have a strong squad".

The Warriors are hosted by Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Walter Magaya's hotel in Waterfalls. The preacher has offered them free accommodation, food and training grounds.

Mpandare said more players will be added to the 25-man squad which was announced last week.

"I'm still in talks with the England-based Tendai Darikwa and some European guys who can join the camp later," he said.

There have however been reports that players who allegedly led the boycott of a dinner attended by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa have been dropped.

These include Willard Katsande, Nyasha Mushekwi, Matthew Rusike and deputy captain Cuthbert Malajila.

Mapeza's troops went into camp last Monday and signed a contract with ZIFA on allowances and bonuses which should boost morale for the challenge against Liberia.

Meanwhile, the squad compromising of eleven foreign-based players and the bulk of the squad was drawn from locally clubs mainly Highlanders, FC Platinum, Caps United, Ngezi Platinum, Dynamos, Black Rhinos and Chicken Inn.