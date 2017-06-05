Photo: New Zimbabwe

President Robert Mugabe and Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo.

Zanu-PF politburo member and cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has admitted his party abuses government programmes to gain advantage over opponents he scorned for attempts to connect with land dependent villagers through "hash tags".

Moyo was guest speaker at a dialogue forum in Harare Thursday which was packed with western diplomats, academics and civil society leaders.

The Zanu PF election strategist said his party would never suffer defeat from the opposition because 9 million locals depended on Zanu PF for land and agricultural inputs.

"1,8 million households in this country depend on land; their food security depends of land and this 1,8 million is like about 9 million people," Moyo said.

"Often when I talk to our colleagues in other parties that we are difficult to dislodge and encourage them to believe the Afrobarometer type of surveys, they say 'no how can anyone support you given the state of the economy and so forth' ... we tell them we are actually organically linked to these 1,8 million households. These are the ones we work with."

The country's Higher and Tertiary Education Minister said the controversial presidential input scheme has benefitted 1,6 million households this season.

He added, "We relate to them every day. We don't have to hash tag them. We don't have to telephone them, we interact with them and say 'here is your 20kgs of inputs, how are you doing'.

"And in a season like this when the heavens open, the connections become real with these people."

Coalition confusion

Moyo also said his party would never be dislodged by an opposition that is dithering over the formation of its grand coalition.

"We can see through their actions but the result is they have not produced anything," he said.

"One day it looks like, yes, they have succeeded the next day, no, they don't know how to do this (coalition) but they have signalled that this is the most important thing for them to do.

"So, we are all watching and they are likely to spend all the time until the nomination sits trying to build that coalition but it is about election."

The outspoken political science professor turned politician said the horse trading within the opposition counted to nothing.

"It's very different from the Zanu PF situation where it is about political power; it's about the real business of the state, it's about real power."

Moyo said the opposition shot itself in the foot through failure to connect with a Zimbabwean society with fresh memories of how the country was delivered from its former colonial masters.

"The major weakness of opposition politics in Zimbabwe in my view is that they are not rooted, framed or cast in the nationalist project; they are not from that tradition. In fact, they do a lot to distance themselves from the nationalist project."

He further distanced the country from its fragile state tag given to it by outsiders insisting "fragile states are not stable, they don't have order".

"One country that has stood out certainly in this part of the whole in terms of order and stability is Zimbabwe."

President Robert Mugabe has also previously denied Zimbabwe was a fragile state.