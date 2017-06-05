Ghana: Maiden Edition of Revolutionary Lecture Series Takes Place in Accra

press release

A Revolutionary Lecture Series, instituted by Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, former President of the Republic of Ghana and Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has taken place in Accra.

The maiden edition of the lecture series, organized under the auspices of Flight Lieutenant Rawlings, was on the theme: "Restoring the values of Probity, Accountability and Truth in Contemporary Governance".

Borne out of the experiences and philosophy of former president Rawlings and the revolutionary transition that Ghana went through, the lecture series seeks to perpetuate a revolutionary consciousness in the fabric of Ghanaian society and breed modest and honest leaders to deliver social justice.

The lecture series, therefore, aim to evoke a revolutionary consciousness that abhors greed and which inculcates in leaders patriotism and the desire to secure public office for the benefit of the public good.

Speaking at the forum, Hon. Kwasi Oppong-Fosu, a former NDC Member of Parliament, condemned the politicization of the public service which, he said, was undermining the professionalism of the service, leading to the lowering of ethical standards and corrupt practices.

Hon. Oppong-Fosu said honesty, impartiality and fair conduct were the foundation pillars that anchored good governance and that without truthfulness, the moral fibre of society was lost.

He expressed concern about the re-emergence of the ills of society which brought about the June 4, 1979 uprising.

In his address, Dr Raymond Atuguba, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, stressed the need for selfless service.

Dr Atuguba noted that the most secured democracies were the ones which assured the basic necessities of life, adding that the absence of probity and accountability would always enrich a few to the detriment of the public good.

He noted that entry into law schools was becoming the preserve of the rich and a fertile ground for corruption.

He, therefore, called for simpler structures for legal education and an overhaul of the teaching methodology where students would be prepared for a life of service and nation-builng.

Dr Atuguba noted that current efforts against corruption were not radical enough, and called for attention to be focused on halting illicit financial outflows from Ghana.

Dr Benjamin Kumbour, a lecturer in Law and a former Member of Parliament, in his presentation, noted that the words of Ghana's Motto: 'Freedom and Justice' occupied an important place in good governance.

Dr Kumbour noted that there was an emerging disconnect as emphasis was being placed on 'Freedom' while little attention was directed to 'justice'.

There was, therefore, the need, he said, to conjoin the two words by promoting their applicability together.

He described protocol allocations as a breeding ground for corruption and called for an end to be put to it.

Dr Kumbuor reminded the NDC of the link between June 4, 1979, December 31, 1981 and the present democratic dispensation, and urged the party not to abandon its past by departing from the principles of probity and accountability.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)