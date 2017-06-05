Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema will never forget the celebration of his 55th birthday. He would have celebrated it in jail while facing treason charges.

Today, Hichilema will be busy receiving visitors at Lusaka Central Prison. His party, UPND, has laid out a schedule to celebrate the five time presidential candidate's 55th birthday.

Hichilema's wife and children have put out an emotional piece wishing they could have celebrated an important day with their breadwinner.

BELOW IS THE MESSAGE

55 DAYS IN PRISON, HAPPY 55TH BIRTHDAY MR HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, MY HUSBAND - MUTINTA HICHILEMA.

The Hichilema family hereby invite you in wishing the UPND President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, a happy 55th birthday which falls today, Sunday, 4th June, 2017.

In the past, we have always celebrated Mr. Hichilema's birthday at our residence while sharing light moments as well as discussing how he intends to provide equal opportunities for all when he forms government.

However, it is not the same this time around, as Mr. Hichilema today marked 55 days in prison and also by God's grace reached 55 years old.

As always, we once again call on the country to solidly stand with Mr. Hichilema by wishing him a happy birthday.

As family, just like most of you out there, we would have loved to be with him at our residence and celebrate his birthday as we have always done especially on his vision of creating opportunities for all, uniting our country beyond its current disrepair, but this is not the case this time around as Mr. Hichilema has marked his 55th birthday on his 55th day in prison.

Therefore, wherever you maybe, we call on you to join us in wishing Mr Hichilema, a son of this land a happy 55th birthday.

We count each day given to Mr. Hichilema as a blessing from the Almighty, God.

Once more as the Hichilema family and indeed on my own behalf, we say happy birthday my husband, happy birthday Father and may God bless him.

May God bless you all,

And God bless our country.

MRS MUTINTA HICHILEMA AND CHILDREN.

Signed.