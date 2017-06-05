Rwanda Saddened By London Bridge Attack

Rwanda's Foreign Affairs Minister and Government's spokesperson, Louise Mushikiwabo sent a consolatory message to UK government after the terror attack claimed seven lives and scores injured

"From Rwanda, we are saddened and perplexed by London Attacks, following Kabul explosion, and others, our hearts go out to you," tweeted Minister Mushikiwabo.

The attackers knifed people in the Saturday's deadly attack and killed seven including a bystander shot dead by eight police officers while opening fire with a hail of 50 bullets to put three men wearing fake bomb vests out of harm.

Rwanda-UK relations were on good terms especially in 1994 after the fall of Genocide government.

With very close ties, UK provides nearly £70 million a year to back Rwanda's developmental progress and poverty reduction.

The UK government through the Department for International Development (DfID) hugely supported the Second Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Strategy (EDPRSII) where its aid enabled Rwanda to lift 390,000 Rwandans out of poverty by boosting their income.

The same support provided 355,000 with access to financial services, and enabled 354,000 children to attend primary school.

For example between 2011 and 2015 UK aid supported 3.8 million Rwandans to obtain land titles and through support to the Vision Umurenge Programme.