Liberia: Citizens Hail Gol, East International Pre Financing Agreement

Liberians from all walks of life have expressed satisfaction over the US$59.5 million pre-financing agreement between East International Group Incorporated and the Liberian government which needs legislative endorsement to legitimize the deal.

Recently, President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf submitted a communication to the House of Representatives craving that body's indulgence to ratify a US$ 59.5 million pre-financing agreement between the government of Liberia and East International Group Incorporated so as to enable the company source funding externally and internally for the pavement of a 24.5-kilometers road from Klay to DC Clarke Town in Bomi County and also a 51 kilometers road across Monrovia and its environs.

Citizens' reaction to the infrastructure development that will improve trade and commerce in Bomi County and other areas in Monrovia seems so far overwhelmingly welcoming.

According to Benson Robertson, a university student who resides in Bomi County, the agreement between the construction company and the government is timely on grounds that President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf led government has not executed tangible infrastructural projects in her native county (Bomi) since her election in 2005 and up to present.

According to Benson, the citizens of Bomi County have expressed disappointment in time past about the President's refusal to ensure that her county has paved roads which can improve livelihood and allow the establishment of business houses that will create job opportunities.

Also chatting with team of reporters over the weekend, Miatta Anderson, a petty trader in Tubmanburg City, Bomi County asserted that President Sirleaf wants to protect her legacy in Bomi County, that is one of the reasons she wrote the Legislature for the ratification of the US$59.5 million agreement between the company and her government.

Madam Anderson also intimated that the Liberian leader is cognizant that her people are annoyed with her style of administration which focuses on other counties, leaving out major challenges facing her native area (Bomi).

"We will be excited if the government selects Johnsonville Township and Soul Clinic roads, if the agreement goes well between the government and the company," Gabriel Ross and Tina Newton of the two communities said.

Meanwhile, motorcyclist Edwin Karmo and commercial taxi driver Sam Blama, all of Bomi County have embraced the decision by the Liberian government to prioritize the pavement of roads which can allow vehicular movement without constraints facing both commuters and drivers.