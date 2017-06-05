Liberia: Presidency for Sale Featured

Before she even joined the fray to contest Liberia's presidency in October 2017, former fashionista-turned humanitarian MacDella Cooper had already formed her own opinion about how to ascend to the Executive Mansion, and that is not through the ballot.

"... I don't have any political ambition, but if I have, I have enough money to buy it. Everything in our country is up for sale today. I can buy the best political position I want today including the presidency. I take my money and go to Washington DC, I can have presidency, I bet you that much," MacDella told a gathering of Liberians in the United States sometime in 2015.

Though she said she had no political ambition at the time, MacDella decided to try her luck in 2016 when she started courting the Union of Liberian Democrats (ULD) as the vehicle to promote her ambition to the presidency.

But since September 2016 when MacDella formally declared her intention to contest the presidency in October 2017 as Liberia's lone female candidate so far, controversies upon controversies continue to court her volcanic relationship with a political institution whose members prided themselves as the most unified grassroots grouping.

According to reliable information in possession of this paper, MacDella Cooper has by default splintered the ULD right in the middle just to ensure she rides on the party's ticket as standard bearer.

The ULD party is so fractured to the extent that there is one group loyal to MacDella, and another group loyal to Standard Bearer Jonathan A. Mayson. The group loyal to Mayson reportedly filed an injunction against the recently held convention which brought in MacDella Cooper as Standard Bearer. Held against the court's injunction and the express objection of the National Elections Commission, the convention has created a wicked bone of contention amongst ULD members.

Up to press time, the Mayson camp has evicted Mr. Solomon Khan from the party headquarter in New Kru Town through court proceedings, and suspended him as party Chairman, due to what insiders termed his unilateral attempt to mortgage the ULD to the highest bidder.

Hearing into the ULD controversies is expected to begin today by officials of the National Elections Commission.