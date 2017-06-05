Liberia: Ligis Conducts Census for Businesses

As part of efforts to ensure the collection of data to inform development, the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo Information Services LIGIS has embarked on the conduct of its 2017 edition of the National Establishment Census for businesses operating across the geographical boundaries of Liberia.

Since 2004, LIGIS has had the statutory mandate to conduct censuses and surveys; collect routine administrative statistics; and collect, analyze and disseminate social, economic, environmental, and national accounts statistics of internationally acceptable standard as and when required.

In his remarks at the start of dialogue with media practitioners, Patrick K. Kpanyen focal person on capacity building at LIGIS said the census places premium on the kind of business activities that Liberians are conducting, the kind of individuals involved in the business circle, in order to develop the tools needed to inform government development plans.

"We believe strongly that those in the Fourth Estate are very important, as this is the launch of the initial activity for the National Establishment Census. This is a national duty for all Liberians and we believe in your ability to ensure that our people embrace the activity," he said.

Giving the overview of the project, project director Rudi Vinton said the census is intended to produce a comprehensive and updated data profile of all economic activities of establishments operating in Liberia and provide sampling frame from which a sample can be drawn to undertake the 2017 national accounts annual survey as well as develop a statistical business register.

"All informal sectors within the 15 counties will be estimated using alternate sources and methods and will focus on areas like agriculture, fishing, mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply sewerage, waste management and remediation activities, and construction".

"Others are whole sale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motor cycles, transportation and storage, accommodation and food services activities, information and communication, financial and insurance activities, real estate activities, professional scientific and technical, administrative and support services, education, human health and social work activities, amongst others," he said.

Already, two rounds of the NEC census have been conducted in 2007 and 2013 with challenges ranging from the refusal of small, medium and large businesses to respond.