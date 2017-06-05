Liberia: LACC Releases New Asset Declaration

As part of an effort to fight corruption in the country, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has revealed the release of a new asset declaration, verification and regulation process for all government officials in Liberia.

Making the disclosure at the Ministry of Information regular press briefing in Monrovia over the weekend, Aba Hamilton-Dolo, LACC Commissioner for Education and Prevention, said that Article 90 of the Liberian Constitution empowers the National Legislature to prescribe a Code of Conduct for all public officials and employees stipulating acts which constitute conflict of interest and penalties of violations.

"And the LACC Act also empowers the commission to lead the implementation of the anti-corruption strategy and code of conduct for public servants throughout the country," she noted.

These regulations, she indicated are issued pursuant to Part 10 (X) of the National Code of Conduct; section 5.2 of the LACC Act of 2008.

Dolo stated that the LACC will issue asset declaration forms, which according to her will be completed, signed, notarized and filed in accordance with section 10.2 of the National Code of Conduct by all people occupying certain public positions.

She named those positions as Legislators, Members of the House of Representatives, Senators, and Secretary of the Senate, Chief Clerk, Comptroller and Procurement Officers, departmental directors and Project Managers.

In the Judiciary, she pointed out, are the Chief Justice and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court, Judges of Circuit Courts and Circuit-level specialized courts, Court Administrators, Comptrollers, procurement officers, departmental directors and project Managers.

"For the Executive, the President and Vice President, Cabinet Ministers, Deputy and Assistant Ministers, Comptroller, procurement officers, departmental directors and Project Managers, Custom Officers, Internal Revenue Agents, among others, are covered," she added.

Dolo stated that such public officials and employees shall deposit two copies of their Asset Declaration forms with the relevant repositories as provided under the Code of Conduct.

She then furthered that the LACC will design monitoring and evaluation criteria and compliance data to measure effectiveness, compliance, cost, result efficiency as well as recommendations for improvements of the Asset Declaration system on an annual basis.