South Africa: From the Inside - Red Tape Dams Up Water Solutions

analysis

The past week's focus on the water crisis in Cape Town had global news media, from Al Jazeera to the BBC, seeking interviews with a range of experts and politicians on how the crisis was allowed to progress this far, and what we intend doing about it.

Carte Blanche was there too. It was an interview with their presenter, John Webb, that really got me thinking.

There are so many new, innovative solutions to the water crisis beginning to emerge, he said, so why isn't the government making use of them? As an example he described a locally designed and manufactured desalination solution that seemed to be a "no-brainer".

I can understand why he reached this conclusion. Government's response (or "non-response) to local innovations seems absurd to any outsider. In fact, it often seems absurd to me. I sometimes come across exciting and innovative ways of addressing serious problems, but it is usually impossible to find and implement these solutions through government systems.

I have learnt over time that government is not geared to...