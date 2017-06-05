South Africa: Tripartite Alliance Meeting Postponed As ANC Plans to Consult

analysis

The ANC's alliance partners have recently called out the ruling party on allegations of state capture and making decisions without consultation. They hoped to raise issues at an alliance meeting this week, but, for now, the ANC will avoid the tough questions after postponing the meeting. By GREG NICOLSON.

Speakers at last week's Cosatu Central Committee meeting spoke at length on problems within the ANC and Tripartite Alliance. They planned to raise the issues at the Alliance Political Council, scheduled for Sunday and Monday. It would have been the first time the alliance had met since a number of members called on Zuma to step down.

Cosatu General Secretary S'dumo Dlamini said the labour federation has a duty to call the ANC to order and say there should be "no big brother and no small boy" among alliance partners. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said unionists must speak truth to power and strengthen Cosatu's voice. South African Communist Party (SACP) General Secretary Blade Nzimande said the alliance needs to change the way it functions. They can no longer campaign together and then let the ANC, and sometimes individuals, decide on deployments. The South African National Civic Organisation's (Sanco) Skhumbuzo Mpanza agreed...