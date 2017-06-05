5 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Tripartite Alliance Meeting Postponed As ANC Plans to Consult

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The ANC's alliance partners have recently called out the ruling party on allegations of state capture and making decisions without consultation. They hoped to raise issues at an alliance meeting this week, but, for now, the ANC will avoid the tough questions after postponing the meeting. By GREG NICOLSON.

Speakers at last week's Cosatu Central Committee meeting spoke at length on problems within the ANC and Tripartite Alliance. They planned to raise the issues at the Alliance Political Council, scheduled for Sunday and Monday. It would have been the first time the alliance had met since a number of members called on Zuma to step down.

Cosatu General Secretary S'dumo Dlamini said the labour federation has a duty to call the ANC to order and say there should be "no big brother and no small boy" among alliance partners. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said unionists must speak truth to power and strengthen Cosatu's voice. South African Communist Party (SACP) General Secretary Blade Nzimande said the alliance needs to change the way it functions. They can no longer campaign together and then let the ANC, and sometimes individuals, decide on deployments. The South African National Civic Organisation's (Sanco) Skhumbuzo Mpanza agreed...

South Africa

Easy Ways to Save Water Around the House

It's World Environment Day and the Western Cape continues to battle severe drought. Residents can do their part by… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.