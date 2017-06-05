Kenya: Mumias Sugar's Legal Manager Lubya Killed in Night Attack

Nairobi — Mumias Sugar Company Legal Manager Leonard Joseph Lubya was shot dead on Sunday night at his home in Matungu, Kakamega.

Lubya was accosted at 10pm by three thugs who demanded documents and cash before they shot him and injured his wife.

Western Police Commander Moses Nyakwama says a probe has been launched to get the killers and determine their motive.

"We don't know the motive but we have a team on the ground looking for them. He died on arrival at the hospital while the wife is stable in hospital," the police boss stated.

Lubya who was shot once in the head, execution style, had previously filed a report with the police in fear for his life.

And Lubya reportedly received a call from unknown people when he was attacked.

The thugs stole household items and his vehicle, which they used to escape.