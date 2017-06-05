5 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kennedy Mong'are Quits Race for President, Runs for Governor

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joshua Araka

Nyamira Senator Kennedy Mong'are will not run for president as he announced in April but will instead contest the county's governorship after he was cleared by IEBC.

He has picked 25-year-old Immaculate Okangi as his running mate.

Ms Okangi is a bilingual expert who resigned from the Sarova Group of Hotels to join politics.

Senator Mong'are's has left some residents baffled by his latest move.

His supporters were for hours left confused on Friday after his clearance was delayed since some of his documents were not available.

CLEARANCE

"I had sent someone to bring me the clearance checklist and he didn't come on time. That caused the confusion and I had to call Nairobi for the missing document to be brought," Mr Mong'are later told journalists.

He said his dream of becoming president is still intact.

"I am sure of clinching the governorship seat and (I'll) set standards before seeking a bigger office," he said.

He said governors have failed to manage devolved funds properly.

Mr Mong'are joins a clouded list that is seeking to oust the incumbent Governor John Nyagarama of ODM on August 8.

Others in the race are Dr James Gesami, Dr Erneo Nyakiba, Dr Apoko Kumenda, former judge David Onyancha and Mr Walter Nyambati.

Kenya

Calls for End to Talk on Uhuru Succession

The Democratic Party (DP) has called on Jubilee leaders to end debate on who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.