1 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: #GuptaLeaks - How South Africa Is Responding

Early on Thursday morning, the Daily Maverick published a series of reports from amaBhungane in collaboration with our new investigative unit, Scorpio. Based on the #GuptaLeaks e-mails, we reported that the Guptas are pocketing R10-million from each R50-million locomotive that Transnet is buying; that the Guptas pushed Eskom for a R1.68-billion pre-payment to fund much of its acquisition of Optimum Coal; that Home Affairs officials were asked to fast-track visas to benefit Gupta businesses, and that President Zuma's son Duduzane is in the pocket of the Gupta family. We asked some prominent South Africans for their take on the meaning and impact of these revelations. By REBECCA DAVIS.

Mayihlome Tshwete, spokesperson for Minister Malusi Gigaba:

"The [Home Affairs] minister doesn't process [visa] applications. Everything goes through the department, and the department then advises. Processes must be consistent and followed at all times. If people didn't follow processes [in the case of Gupta businesses], I'm sure the DG [director general] would like that information to follow up. These are operational matters which the minister does not impose himself on."

Lawson Naidoo, Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution:

"These e-mail leaks emphasise the need for a proper judicial commission...

