South Africa: President Zuma Welcomes High Court Ruling

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma has welcomed the decision of the North Gauteng High Court to grant him leave to appeal its judgment by Judge Vally, ordering him to submit the record and reasons of the decision to reshuffle his Cabinet on 31 March 2017.

In his application for leave to appeal, President Zuma contended that there was a reasonable prospect that another court would come to a different decision to that of the High Court, and that the matter is one of considerable importance to the parties and the country.

The application for leave to appeal was argued on Friday before Judge Vally and he agreed that the President be granted leave to appeal his judgment to the Supreme Court of the Appeal.

In handing down judgment, the court emphasized that the public interest in this case, post issuance of the judgment, has been wide, deep and intense, and warranted that the issues raised by this particular matter be considered by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The court also agreed that there is merit in the contention by the President that the order had far-reaching implications and therefore warranted the attention of a higher court.