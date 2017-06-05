South Africa: Man Accused of Murdering Cape Town Woman to Stay Behind Bars

A 42-year-old man appeared briefly in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Monday charged with the rape and murder of Langa mother of two Unathi Booi.

The man, who may not be named until he has pleaded to the rape charge, wore a threadbare jacket with holes, and red trousers during his first appearance after his arrest last Thursday.

According to Booi's cousin, Noluvuyo Booi, he is the "friend of a friend" who had joined Booi and others at a nearby pub on May 28.

After the pub they went to a friend's house for a snack and the man was supposed to escort Booi home safely.

Early on Monday, May 29, commuters found Booi dead in an alley.

Her cousin said that her trousers had been pulled down, and it appeared that something sharp had been used to stab her eyes.The man had to wait his turn for his appearance, as the magistrate worked through a multitude of weekend drug arrests.He chose to be represented by a legal aid attorney, and the case was postponed to next Tuesday.The court decided against next Monday because of the heavy workload of weekend drug cases.The postponement will give the investigating officer time to confirm his address shoauld he apply for bail, and to check whether he has a history of crime.Booi's memorial service is expected to be held in Langa on Wednesday, followed by her funeral in Lady Frere in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.She was a catering assistant and had moved to Cape Town to rewrite English so that she could get her matric certificate.

