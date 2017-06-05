Zimbabwe: Probrands Commissions U.S.$3,6 Million Dairy Plant

Fast moving consumer goods producer, Probrands, has commissioned a $3,6 million Ultra-high temperature dairy plant in Ruwa as the company seeks to increase its raw milk purchases to one million litres a month before the end of the year.

The commissioning which was scheduled for the beginning of the first quarter but was delayed by challenges faced by the company in making necessary foreign currency payments. Probrands becomes the third company to set up a UHT dairy plant after Dendairy and Dairiboard.

Probrands managing director Calum Philp told the Herald Business during a tour of the plant last week that the company sees growth opportunities in the dairy industry.

"We have commissioned the UHT dairy plant and it is out aim as Probrands to become a force to reckon with in the local manufacturing sector because we believe that is the way towards economic revival.

"We have since realised that there is massive growth opportunities in the dairy industry. Probrands has been packaging milk products since inception but we managed to put up our first dairy plant and we have managed to introduce to the market products like Masi and Sawa Sawa," said Mr Philp.

He said the company was purchasing less than 50 000 litres a month a year ago and has within 12 months surpassed that figure showing the company's commitment to support raw milk producers.

"It is high time Zimbabwe stops importing finished products because the room is there for growth. We would like to appreciate Government support on our business especially the introduction of SI 64 has had a great impact towards growth of our business," said Mr Philp. He added that the company has also put up a steri production line which is expected to come on line in the next one week.

Milk processors in Zimbabwe have been making huge investments into new processing equipment (Dairiboard Steri plant in Chipinge, Dendairy UHT factory in Kwekwe, Alpha Omega UHT and ice-cream equipment in Mazowe, Nestle has also commissioned new equipment) which upped the sector's capacity utilisation eventually pushing down imports.