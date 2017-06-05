Sudan: President Al-Bashir Directs White Nile State to Give Concern to Water and Health Issues

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has instructed the White Nile State to give more attention to issues of water and health by completing establishment of purified water , especially in Dewaim, Kosti and other towns of the State.

Governor of the White Nile State, Dr Abdul-Hamid Musa Kasha said in press statements following his meeting with the President of the Republic in the Republican Palace, Monday, in presence of Minister of Federal Government Chamber, Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim , that he briefed the President on overall health, development, service, political and economic situations in the White Nile State , referring to the President's directives to improve performances in all axes and to concern with security issues particularly with South Sudan State.

Dr Kasha unveiled that the watery diarrhea cases have completely declined, indicating to efforts of Ministries of Finance and Health in this connection.