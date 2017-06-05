5 June 2017

South Africa: Baxter Appoints Hlatshwayo As Bafana Captain

South Africa head coach Stuart Baxter has confirmed that Thulani Hlatshwayo will wear the Bafana Bafana captain's armband on a permanent basis.

After the South African Football Association (SAFA) announced Baxter as the country's new coach, one of the first questions was 'who will lead the national side?'.

In his two years with Bafana Bafana, former head coach Shakes Mashaba rotated the captaincy which saw several players lead the side.

"Hlatshwayo will captain Bafana Bafana," said Baxter at a press conference, as quoted by the official Bafana Bafana Twitter account.

"He has all the qualities of a captain, playing regularly, has experience and leads by example.

"Captain's armband should be valued, not rotated and moved across 16 players. So this is permanent."

Hlatshwayo will lead South Africa against Nigeria in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Saturday, June 10.

Kick-off is at 18:00 (SA time).

BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD:

Goalkeepers

Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Darren Keet (Wits), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)

Defenders

Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs), Rivaldo Coetzee (Ajax Cape Town), Thulani Hlatshwayo (captain, Wits), Eric Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs), Lorenzo Gordinho (Kaizer Chiefs), Abbubaker Mobara (Orlando Pirates), Tebogo Langerman (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sifiso Hlanti (Wits)

Midfielders

Tiyani Mabunda (Mamelodi Sundowns), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier, France), Andile Jali (K.V. Oostende, Belgium), Kamohelo Mokotjo (FC Twente, Netherlands), Dean Furman (SuperSport United), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongani Zungu (Vitória S.C, Portugal), Aubrey Ngoma (Cape Town City)

Forwards

Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lebogang Manyama (Cape Town City), Kermit Erasmus (LENS, France), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Mamelodi Sundowns), Tokelo Rantie (Genclerbirligi, Turkey), Thamsanqa Gabuza (Orlando Pirates)

